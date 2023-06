HP Inc. Rakes in 29% Higher Turnover in Romania in 2022

HP Inc. Romania, the local subsidiary of the US computer and printer supplier and IT services provider of the same name, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON536.8 million (EUR108.8 million), up 29% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]