BSH Electrocasnice Hits RON470M Turnover in Romania in 2022, Up 14% YOY

BSH Electrocasnice Hits RON470M Turnover in Romania in 2022, Up 14% YOY. BSH Electrocasnice part of Bosch group in 2022 registered RON470 million turnover in Romania, more than 14% higher than in 2021. Profit also went up, by 40%, to RON25.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]