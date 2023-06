Universal Alloy Corporation Doubles Romania Turnover To RON892M in 2022

Universal Alloy Corporation Doubles Romania Turnover To RON892M in 2022. Aluminum aircraft part manufacturer Universal Alloy Corp, part of Montana group controlled by Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON892 million (EUR181 million) on the local market, more than double the 2021 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]