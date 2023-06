Romania Major Retailers’ Turnover Nears RON100B for First Time in 2022 after 18.5% Growth

The overall turnover of the top largest players in Romania modern retail, which have more than 4,000 stores together, for the first time neared the RON100 billion threshold last year after an 18.5% increase vs 2021.