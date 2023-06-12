Issue Monitoring – the Legislative Monitoring App that saves you time while you stay focused on what matters



Issue Monitoring – the Legislative Monitoring App that saves you time while you stay focused on what matters .

With an average of 4,500 regulatory acts adopted annually, the only option for entrepreneurs is to adapt to the legislative scene to remain relevant. "Information means power" - the power to react at the right moment, making predictions and sustainable strategies. To enjoy this power, (...)