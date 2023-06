Romania’s high-altitude road Transalpina to reopen this week

Transalpina, one of Romania's most famous tourist mountain roads, is set to reopen for traffic this weekend, according to State Secretary for Transport Irinel Ionel Scriosteanu. Translpina (DN67C) climbs to an altitude of 2,145 meters, which makes it the highest road in Romania and one of the