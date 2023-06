Teachers' strike nears end after Govt. makes more promises

Teachers' strike nears end after Govt. makes more promises. The teachers are reportedly close to accepting to put an end to their strike after the government sweetened the offer, increasing by 30% the immediate wage hike for the lowest wages to RON 1,300 (gross) and promising a substantial wage hike in January 2024, Stirileprotv.ro reported. Thus, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]