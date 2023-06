Number of airport passengers up 60% y/y in Romania in Q1

Number of airport passengers up 60% y/y in Romania in Q1. Air passenger transport increased, in the first quarter of this year, by 60% compared to the same period in 2022, from 3,085,700 passengers to 4,937,100 passengers, according to the statistics office INS, Bursa.ro reported. The largest share in terms of passenger transport was recorded at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]