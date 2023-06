Romanian banks' net interest up 30% y/y in Q1

Romanian banks collected RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion) interest in Q1/2023 for loans in their portfolios, 80% more compared to Q1/2022, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR) consulted by Ziarul Financiar. The substantial increase reflects the larger portfolio of loans, but (...)