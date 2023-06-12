Romania’s Regina Maria enters dentistry market by taking over 51% stake in Dr. Leahu clinics

Romanian private medical services provider Regina Maria, the second-largest player in the country by revenues, took over a 51% stake in the stomatology clinics chain Dr Leahu. Ziarul Financiar estimates the value of the deal at between EUR 10 million to EUR 16 million. The remaining 49% stake (...)