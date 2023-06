Romania's budget revenues RON 8.2 bln below target in January-May

Romania's budget revenues RON 8.2 bln below target in January-May. Romania's tax collection agency ANAF collected in the first five months about RON 8.2 billion (EUR 1.6 billion) less than planned for the period, Profit.ro reported. The figure is somewhat better than indicated by the former head of the institution, Lucian Heiuș, when he resigned on May 29. At (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]