Bucharest Tribunal initiates bankruptcy proceedings for insurer Euroins Romania

Bucharest Tribunal initiates bankruptcy proceedings for insurer Euroins Romania. The Bucharest Tribunal has ordered the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for Euroins Romania Insurance Reinsurance. The announcement came from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), which also clarified that Euroins policies, aside from the guarantee policies, are valid until September 8, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]