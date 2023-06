Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph reopens to visitors on weekends

The Arch of Triumph, one of Bucharest's most important historical landmarks, reopens to visitors this Saturday, June 10, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. Tourists and locals can visit the monument on weekends until October 29. Visitors can enjoy a unique panorama of the city from the top of the