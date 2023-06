Norway finalizes sale of 32 F-16s to Romania

Norway finalizes sale of 32 F-16s to Romania. Norway recently announced that it has finalized the sale of 32 of its F-16 fighter aircraft to Romania, following approval from both American and Norwegian authorities, for a sum of EUR 388 mln. The sale is meant to complement the batch of 17 F-16s bought from Portugal. "The sale will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]