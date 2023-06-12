Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă announces resignation ahead of planned Govt. reshuffle

Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă announces resignation ahead of planned Govt. reshuffle. Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciucă announced his resignation from office in a press statement on Monday, June 12. His resignation is the first step towards the Government reshuffle which will see coalition partners, the Social Democrats (PSD), take over the position of prime minister. PSD (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]