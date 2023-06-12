 
June 12, 2023

Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă announces resignation ahead of planned Govt. reshuffle
Jun 12, 2023

Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciucă announced his resignation from office in a press statement on Monday, June 12. His resignation is the first step towards the Government reshuffle which will see coalition partners, the Social Democrats (PSD), take over the position of prime minister. PSD (...)

Romania Average Net Salary Edges Up 0.2% In April 2023 Vs March 2023 The average net salary in Romania increased by 0.2% in nominal terms in April 2023 compared to March 2023, to 4,564 (EUR920), data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (June 13).

Romania's annual inflation rate keeps falling in May but remains above 10% Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 10.6% in May, from 11.2% the month before, according to the latest data from the statistics office INS. Consumer prices increased by 0.6% in May vs April. Inflation has steadily declined in recent months, from a peak of 16.8% in November 2022, Ziarul (...)

Romania's Annual Inflation Keeps Downward Trend In May 2023, Drops To 10.6% Romania's annual inflation rate kept decreasing in May 2023 and reached 10.6%, compared to 11.2% in April 2023, 14.5% in March 2023 and 15.5% in February 2023, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (June (...)

Students in Romania return to class for a week after teachers' strike concludes Students across Romania go back to school this week after the Government agreed to meet the requests for salary increases made by teachers. The latter, in turn, ended their strike after three weeks. Students return to school for the final week of the 2022-2023 academic year after more than (...)

CEO of AFI Romania named deputy CEO of AFI Europe group Doron Klein, CEO of AFI Europe Romania and the Czech Republic, has been appointed Deputy CEO of the international AFI Europe group, in addition to his current position. Doron Klein, originally from Israel, has over 20 years of experience in the real estate market in several countries in (...)

Sameday Ends 1Q/2023 with 11% Turnover Growth Delivery service company Sameday ended the first quarter of 2023 with an 11% turnover increase after revenues went up by 23% in 2022 to RON736 million.

Romania Major Retail Networks See Overall Turnover Rise 16.3% in 2022, Above Average Annual Inflation Rate of 13.8% The overall turnover of the main retailers in Romania in 2022 went up by almost 16.3% year-on-year, an increase that tops the average annual inflation rate of 13.8%, reveals a survey carried out by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox based on the financial figures of 114 (...)

 


