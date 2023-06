evoMAG: Electric Scooter Sales Up Nearly 10% Over Last Year; Romanians Buy Some 50,000 New Units/Year



evoMAG: Electric Scooter Sales Up Nearly 10% Over Last Year; Romanians Buy Some 50,000 New Units/Year.

Sales of electric scooters have grown almost 10% over the past year, with Romanians buying some 50,000 new units annually, as per data from online retailer evoMAG.