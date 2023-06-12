CBRE: Over 300,000 Sqm Of Modern Retail Spaces Expected To Be Delivered By End-2023

A volume of 320,000 square meters of retail space is expected to be delivered until the end of 2023 in Romania, both in the main regional centers and in secondary cities, of which no less than 74% of areas under construction are retail parks and 26% are intended for large shopping centers, as (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]