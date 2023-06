Banca Transilvania Supplements April’s EUR500M Bond Issue By EUR100M

Banca Transilvania Supplements April’s EUR500M Bond Issue By EUR100M. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest bank in Romania by assets, on Monday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it had decided to supplement its EUR500 million MREL eligible bond issue concluded in April by EUR100 million, as a result of high interest from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]