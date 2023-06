Antitrust Watchdog Approves Takeover Of Several Assets Of Silnef By Silcotub

Antitrust Watchdog Approves Takeover Of Several Assets Of Silnef By Silcotub. Romania's Competition Council on Monday said it approved a transaction through which Silcotub is taking over two collection centers for recyclable industrial waste operated and managed by Silnef. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]