Cris-Tim Posts Over 15% Growth In Revenue To RON878M In 2022

Cris-Tim Posts Over 15% Growth In Revenue To RON878M In 2022. Cris-Tim Holding, one of the largest meats producers in Romania, ended 2022 with RON878 million revenue, more than 15% higher than the RON754 million of 2021, the data the company supplied for ZF’s `Cei mai mari jucatori din economie’ (Key players in the economy) yearbook (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]