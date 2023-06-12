Medical Imaging Clinic Network Affidea Romania Revenue Rises 20% To RON270M In 2022

Affidea Romania, the largest actor on the medical imaging services market in Romania, ended 2022 with RON270 million revenue, an increase of 20% on the previous year, the data the company supplied for ZF's `Cei mai mari jucatori din economie' (Key players in the economy) yearbook (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]