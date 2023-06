Banca Transilvania supplements by EUR 100 mn its EUR 500 mn Dublin-listed Eurobond issued in April

Banca Transilvania supplements by EUR 100 mn its EUR 500 mn Dublin-listed Eurobond issued in April. Romania's Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) announced that, as a result of the high interest from institutional investors in the MREL-eligible bond issued in April this year, the bank has decided to supplement it by EUR 100mn. This increases Banca Transilvania Group's worldwide visibility, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]