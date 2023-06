New dwellings delivered in Romania down 3.6% y/y in Q1

New dwellings delivered in Romania down 3.6% y/y in Q1. The number of new dwellings delivered decreased by 3.6% y/y to 15,329 in the first quarter of 2023, the statistics office INS announced. But the dynamic was highly uneven by urban and rural location as well as by geographical region. Thus, 2.8% more dwellings were delivered in the urban region (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]