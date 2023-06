Net investments in Romania up 13.6% y/y in Q1

Net investments in Romania up 13.6% y/y in Q1. The volume of net investments in Romania, including buildings, equipment and other assets, including non-tangible assets, increased by 13.6% y/y in Q1 to RON30.07bn (over €6bn), the statistics office INS announced. The money was invested particularly in new construction works (+16.9% y/y), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]