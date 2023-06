Simus Trading 2022 Turnover Up 20% To RON14M YOY

Simus Trading 2022 Turnover Up 20% To RON14M YOY. Simus Trading, the company operating photo, video and accessories equipment store Photosetup, the second player specialized in this market niche after F64 Studio, in 2022 saw its turnover go up by 20%, to RON14.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]