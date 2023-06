Crama Ceptura Set to Invest RON4.5M to Retool Ceptura de Jos Winery

Crama Ceptura Set to Invest RON4.5M to Retool Ceptura de Jos Winery. Crama Ceptura, a company part of Purcari Wineries, a major player in Moldova’s wine sector, aims to invest around RON4.5 million in 2023, more than twice than in 2022, to retool and modernize Ceptura de Jos winery. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]