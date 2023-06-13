Sameday Ends 1Q/2023 with 11% Turnover Growth

Sameday Ends 1Q/2023 with 11% Turnover Growth. Delivery service company Sameday ended the first quarter of 2023 with an 11% turnover increase after revenues went up by 23% in 2022 to RON736 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]