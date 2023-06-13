 
June 13, 2023

Sameday Ends 1Q/2023 with 11% Turnover Growth
Delivery service company Sameday ended the first quarter of 2023 with an 11% turnover increase after revenues went up by 23% in 2022 to RON736 million.

