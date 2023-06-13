Romania’s annual inflation rate keeps falling in May but remains above 10%

Romania’s annual inflation rate keeps falling in May but remains above 10%. Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 10.6% in May, from 11.2% the month before, according to the latest data from the statistics office INS. Consumer prices increased by 0.6% in May vs April. Inflation has steadily declined in recent months, from a peak of 16.8% in November 2022, Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]