Carmistin Group Invests EUR8M In Largest Poultry Farm In Olt County

Carmistin Group Invests EUR8M In Largest Poultry Farm In Olt County. Carmistin Group, which is owned by the Paraschiv family and includes over 20 com­panies active in the production of poultry meat, pork and beef, as well as in agriculture, has invested EUR8 million in the largest poultry farm in Olt County, in the locality of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]