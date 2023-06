Railroad Car Maker Astra Rail Industries Sees Revenue Up 37% To RON824M In 2022

Railroad Car Maker Astra Rail Industries Sees Revenue Up 37% To RON824M In 2022. Rolling stock manufacturer Astra Rail Industries, which controls the railroad car manufacturers Astra Vagoane Arad, Romvag (Caracal) and Meva (Turnu Severin), with a history of over 100 years, posted RON824 million revenue last year, up 37% on the previous year, according to public data on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]