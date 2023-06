BT Capital Partners Posts RON5.7M Net Profit And RON35M Revenue In 2022

BT Capital Partners Posts RON5.7M Net Profit And RON35M Revenue In 2022. BT Capital Partners, the brokerage division of the Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) financial group, recorded a net profit of RON5.7 million last year, 42.6% below the RON10 million of 2021, according to calculations made by ZF based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]