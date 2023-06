Furniture Maker Sortilemn Gherla Close To EUR40M Revenue In 2022

Furniture Maker Sortilemn Gherla Close To EUR40M Revenue In 2022. Sortilemn (Gherla, Cluj County, NW Romania), one of the most important suppliers of Sweden’s IKEA, posted RON195.3 million (EUR39.6 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of 6.5% on 2021, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]