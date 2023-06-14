Romanian private pension funds still have EUR 80 mln placed with US-sanctioned bank IIB

Romanian private pension funds still have EUR 80 mln placed with US-sanctioned bank IIB. The Romanian private pension funds currently see blocked their placements worth some RON 440 mln (EUR 80 mln) in bonds issued by the International Investment Bank (IIB), according to estimates of Newsweek.ro. The Romanian state exited the shareholding of this bank last week, but the Romanian (...)