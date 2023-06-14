Romania’s gross external debt up by EUR 8.6 bln YTD at end-April on massive Eurobond issues

Romania’s gross external debt up by EUR 8.6 bln YTD at end-April on massive Eurobond issues. Romania’s gross external debt increased by EUR 8.6 billion in the first four months of the year to EUR 153.1 bln at the end of April. This was mainly because of the state’s heavy borrowing in January-February when more Eurobonds were issued. The state’s external debt increased by some EUR 10 bln (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]