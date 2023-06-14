Smaller trade gap in Romania surfaces in slight narrowing of its CA deficit

Smaller trade gap in Romania surfaces in slight narrowing of its CA deficit. Romania's current account (CA) deficit increased by 16.5% y/y to EUR 24.44 bln in 12 months to April, which accounts for 8.3% of the latest available annual GDP data (as of the end of March), according to data provided by the National bank of Romania (BNR). The CA gap was 8.6% of GDP as of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]