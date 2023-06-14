Romania Industrial Sales Slump 16.3% On Month In April 2023Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) declined 16.3% in nominal terms in April 2023 compared to March 2023 and by 3% versus April 2022, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Thursday (June (...)
Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Down 18% On Month In April 2023Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) saw a decline of 18%, in nominal terms, in April 2023 compared to March 2023, and of 0.7% compared to April 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (June (...)
New Romanian Government passes Parliament voteThe two chambers of the Parliament voted Thursday, June 15, on the new Government led by Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu. The appointed cabinet, backed by the Liberals (PNL) and Social Democrats (PSD), received 290 votes in favour and 95 against, according to Agerpres. The vote was (...)