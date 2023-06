Celestica Romania Returns to Profit in 2022 amid RON1.6B Turnover, Up 44.5%

Celestica Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian group Celestica, for 2022 reported turnover worth around RON1.6 billion (EUR322.7 million), up 44.5% on the year. It switched bank to profit, with a net gain of RON46.6 million (EUR9.4 million), from net losses of RON40.4 million (EUR8.2 million).