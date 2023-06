Hotel in Cluj county to rebrand as Hampton by Hilton

Hotel in Cluj county to rebrand as Hampton by Hilton. The Beliș-Fântânele Hotel in Cluj county is set to be converted into a Hampton by Hilton and reopen in 2025 after extensive renovation. Local group Transilvania Trek said that it signed a franchise contract with the international chain Hilton Worldwide for this rebranding. Transilvania Trek took (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]