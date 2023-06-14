Consolidation works needed at Unirii intersection in downtown Bucharest, mayor says

Consolidation works needed at Unirii intersection in downtown Bucharest, mayor says. The entire Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest will be excavated to rebuild the concrete floor over the Dâmbovița River. The works are expected to last for a year and a half or two, but are essential in preventing a collapse, according to mayor Nicușor Dan. Part of the fountains in Unirii Square (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]