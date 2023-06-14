 
Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman in Romania to shoot historical drama miniseries
Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman are in Romania to film 'The Gray House,' a historical drama about three women who founded the first American espionage network. Filming began this spring and takes place entirely in Romania at Castel Film. It is produced by Kevin Costner's company, Territory (...)

Romania Industrial Sales Slump 16.3% On Month In April 2023 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) declined 16.3% in nominal terms in April 2023 compared to March 2023 and by 3% versus April 2022, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Thursday (June (...)

Romanian Parliament Endorses New Coalition Government Run By Marcel Ciolacu Romania's new coalition government, led by social democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday (June 15) received the Parliament's endorsement with 290 votes in favor to 95 against, surpassing the minimum requirement of 233 votes for (...)

Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Down 18% On Month In April 2023 Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) saw a decline of 18%, in nominal terms, in April 2023 compared to March 2023, and of 0.7% compared to April 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (June (...)

New Romanian Government passes Parliament vote The two chambers of the Parliament voted Thursday, June 15, on the new Government led by Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu. The appointed cabinet, backed by the Liberals (PNL) and Social Democrats (PSD), received 290 votes in favour and 95 against, according to Agerpres. The vote was (...)

PeliPartners: New Amendment To Legislation Authorizing Renewable Energy Projects Requires Further Clarifications The legislation for authorizing the construction of renewable energy projects has seen a new amendment aimed at creating common authorization conditions for projects built in and outside urban areas, as per an analysis by law firm (...)

Romanian non-profit and delivery platform partner to raise funds for new hospital equipment Local non-profit Dăruiește Viață Association and delivery platform TAZZ have teamed up for a campaign aimed at raising funds to purchase the necessary equipment for the new children's hospital the NGO built in Bucharest. The medical facility was constructed entirely from private donations and (...)

Enel X Way Romania To Install 64 Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In Parking Lots Of Penny Stores Enel X Way Romania, part of Enel X Way, a company of the Enel Group dedicated to electric mobility, collaborates with retailer PENNY for the installation of a network of 64 charging stations for electric vehicles, representing a total of 128 charging (...)

 


