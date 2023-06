Belis-Fantanele Hotel In Cluj County To Reopen In 2025 After Facelift Under Hampton by Hilton Brand



Belis-Fantanele Hotel In Cluj County To Reopen In 2025 After Facelift Under Hampton by Hilton Brand.

The Belis-Fantanele Hotel in Cluj County, owned by Transilvania Trek, will be operated under the Hampton by Hilton brand on the basis of a franchise contract.