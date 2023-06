Winemaker Purcari Installs New Photovoltaic System At Bostavan Winery

Winemaker Purcari Installs New Photovoltaic System At Bostavan Winery. Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Wednesday (June 14) informed investors in a stock market report about continuing its efforts in sustainability by extending its photovoltaic system located at Purcari Winery and installing a new system on the premises of Bostavan (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]