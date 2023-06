SPEEDWELL Buys Land In Timisoara To Build New Mixed-Use Project

SPEEDWELL Buys Land In Timisoara To Build New Mixed-Use Project. Speedwell, one of the most active real estate developers on the local market, has purchased a new plot of land in the city of Timisoara (western Romania), where it aims to start the construction of its second mixed-use project in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]