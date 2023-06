Rio Bucovina Posts 21% Growth In Revenue To RON143M In 2022

Rio Bucovina, a distributor of non-alcoholic beverages and food products, part of the Polish group Maspex, posted RON143 million (EUR29 million) revenue in 2022, up 21% from the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]