Sennheiser Ends 2022 With RON322.6M Revenue In Romania

Sennheiser Ends 2022 With RON322.6M Revenue In Romania. Sennheiser International Manufacturing GMBH, the Romanian branch of German headphones and audio systems manufacturer Sennheiser, posted RON322.6 million revenue in 2022, almost RON1 million more than in 2021, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]