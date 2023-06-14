SIF Oltenia Set To Organize New Public Auction Round To Sell Its Stake In Elba Timisoara

SIF Oltenia Set To Organize New Public Auction Round To Sell Its Stake In Elba Timisoara. SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Wednesday (June 14) that it will organize a new round of public auction on June 21, 2023 in order to sell a package of 39,628 shares held in Elba, a Timisoara-based lighting fixtures and systems manufacturer which supplies (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]