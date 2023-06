Ethnic Hungarians UDMR officially out of Romania’s ruling coalition

Ethnic Hungarians UDMR officially out of Romania’s ruling coalition. The party of ethnic Hungarians in Romania UDMR will not vote for the government its former partners formed, party president Kelemen Hunor announced on June 14 after negotiations with the former partners failed, Hotnews.ro reported. This didn’t come as a surprise, as the two other ruling (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]