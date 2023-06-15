Romania's public road company CNAIR moves to modernize Transfagarasan road in the Carpathians

Romania's public road company CNAIR moves to modernize Transfagarasan road in the Carpathians. CNAIR, the Romanian public company that manages the national road infrastructure, submitted for validation to the public procurement agency ANAP the documents to organize the tender for the contract on elaborating the feasibility study for Transfagarasan road modernization. The project covers (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]