Romania’s industrial activity keeps losing momentum in April

Romania’s industrial activity keeps losing momentum in April. The industrial production index in Romania dropped by 7% y/y in April – after the 3.8% y/y contraction in Q1, the statistics office INS announced. Romania’s economy has lost momentum over five quarters, hit by a combination of high energy prices and subdued activity in counties that host the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]