DY Fashion Aims for 15% Turnover Growth in 2023

DY Fashion Aims for 15% Turnover Growth in 2023. Online retailer DY Fashion, founded 11 years ago by local entrepreneurs Irina and Dragos Aipu, bets on 15% turnover growth this year as the business already expanded by around 15-20% in early 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]